LONG POND, Pa. - William Byron, who has won four times in the NASCAR series this season, captured the pole position for the HighPoint.com 400 - the feature race this weekend at Pocono Raceway.
Byron's final lap of 170.629 was good enough to earn the top spot and he will start alongside regular season points leader Martin Truex Jr. in the first row. Kyle Larson and Kevin Harvick will be in row 2 in the 36-car field.
The 160-lap race is scheduled to begin at 2:30 p.m. on Sunday afternoon.
HighPoint.com 400 starting grid
Row 1
1. William Byron, No. 24 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet
2. Martin Truex Jr., No. 19 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota
Row 2
3. Kyle Larson, No. 5 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet
4. Kevin Harvick, No. 4 Stewart-Haas Racing Ford
Row 3
5. Christopher Bell, No. 20 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota
6. Joey Logano, No. 22 Team Penske Ford
Row 4
7. Tyler Reddick, No. 45 23XI Racing Toyota
8. Denny Hamlin, No. 11 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota
Row 5
9. Austin Cindric, No. 2 Team Penske Ford
10. Bubba Wallace, No. 23 23XI Racing Toyota
Row 6
11. Ty Gibbs, No. 54 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota
12. Corey Lajoie, No. 7 Spire Motorsports Chevrolet
Row 7
13. Brad Keselowski, No. 6 Roush Fenway Keselowski Racing Ford
14. Ryan Blaney, No. 12 Team Penske Ford
Row 8
15. Michael McDowell, No. 34 Front Row Motorsports Ford
16. AJ Allmendinger, No. 16 Kaulig Racing Chevrolet
Row 9
17. Daniel Suarez, No. 99 Trackhouse Racing Chevrolet
18. Chris Buescher, No. 17 Roush Fenway Keselowski Racing Ford
Row 10
19. Justin Haley, No. 31 Kaulig Racing Chevrolet
20. Alex Bowman, No. 48 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet
Row 11
21. Ross Chastain, No. 1 Trackhouse Racing Chevrolet
22. Ricky Stenhouse Jr., No. 47 JTG Daugherty Racing Chevrolet
Row 12
23. Austin Dillon, No. 3 Richard Childress Racing Chevrolet
24. Erik Jones, No. 43 Legacy Motor Club Chevrolet
Row 13
25. Kyle Busch, No. 8 Richard Childress Racing Chevrolet
26. Harrison Burton, No. 21 Wood Brothers Racing Ford
Row 14
27. Aric Almirola, No. 10 Stewart-Haas Racing Ford
28. JJ Yeley, No. 15 Rick Ware Racing Ford
Row 15
29. Chase Briscoe, No. 14 Stewart-Haas Racing Ford
30. BJ McLeod, No. 78 Live Fast Motorsports Chevrolet
Row 16
31. Cole Custer, No. 51 Rick Ware Racing Ford
32. Noah Gragson, No. 42 Legacy Motor Club Chevrolet
Row 17
33. Ty Dillon, No. 77 Spire Motorsports Chevrolet
34. Ryan Preece, No. 41 Stewart-Haas Racing Ford
Row 18
35. Chase Elliott, No. 9 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet
36. Todd Gilliland, No. 38 Front Row Motorsports Ford