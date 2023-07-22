William Byron

William Byron (24) competes during a NASCAR Series auto race at Darlington Raceway on Sunday, May 14, 2023, in Darlington, S.C. (AP Photo/Matt Kelley)

 AP Photo/Matt Kelley

LONG POND, Pa. - William Byron, who has won four times in the NASCAR series this season, captured the pole position for the HighPoint.com 400 - the feature race this weekend at Pocono Raceway.

Byron's final lap of 170.629 was good enough to earn the top spot and he will start alongside regular season points leader Martin Truex Jr. in the first row. Kyle Larson and Kevin Harvick will be in row 2 in the 36-car field.

The 160-lap race is scheduled to begin at 2:30 p.m. on Sunday afternoon.

HighPoint.com 400 starting grid

Row 1

1. William Byron, No. 24 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet

2. Martin Truex Jr., No. 19 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota

Row 2

3. Kyle Larson, No. 5 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet

4. Kevin Harvick, No. 4 Stewart-Haas Racing Ford

Row 3

5. Christopher Bell, No. 20 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota

6. Joey Logano, No. 22 Team Penske Ford

Row 4

7. Tyler Reddick, No. 45 23XI Racing Toyota

8. Denny Hamlin, No. 11 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota

Row 5

9. Austin Cindric, No. 2 Team Penske Ford

10. Bubba Wallace, No. 23 23XI Racing Toyota

Row 6

11. Ty Gibbs, No. 54 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota

12. Corey Lajoie, No. 7 Spire Motorsports Chevrolet

Row 7

13. Brad Keselowski, No. 6 Roush Fenway Keselowski Racing Ford

14. Ryan Blaney, No. 12 Team Penske Ford

Row 8

15. Michael McDowell, No. 34 Front Row Motorsports Ford

16. AJ Allmendinger, No. 16 Kaulig Racing Chevrolet

Row 9

17. Daniel Suarez, No. 99 Trackhouse Racing Chevrolet

18. Chris Buescher, No. 17 Roush Fenway Keselowski Racing Ford

Row 10

19. Justin Haley, No. 31 Kaulig Racing Chevrolet

20. Alex Bowman, No. 48 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet

Row 11

21. Ross Chastain, No. 1 Trackhouse Racing Chevrolet

22. Ricky Stenhouse Jr., No. 47 JTG Daugherty Racing Chevrolet

Row 12

23. Austin Dillon, No. 3 Richard Childress Racing Chevrolet

24. Erik Jones, No. 43 Legacy Motor Club Chevrolet

Row 13

25. Kyle Busch, No. 8 Richard Childress Racing Chevrolet

26. Harrison Burton, No. 21 Wood Brothers Racing Ford

Row 14

27. Aric Almirola, No. 10 Stewart-Haas Racing Ford

28. JJ Yeley, No. 15 Rick Ware Racing Ford

Row 15

29. Chase Briscoe, No. 14 Stewart-Haas Racing Ford

30. BJ McLeod, No. 78 Live Fast Motorsports Chevrolet

Row 16

31. Cole Custer, No. 51 Rick Ware Racing Ford

32. Noah Gragson, No. 42 Legacy Motor Club Chevrolet

Row 17

33. Ty Dillon, No. 77 Spire Motorsports Chevrolet

34. Ryan Preece, No. 41 Stewart-Haas Racing Ford

Row 18

35. Chase Elliott, No. 9 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet

36. Todd Gilliland, No. 38 Front Row Motorsports Ford