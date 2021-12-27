William "Willie" Ehrlich who settled in the Lehigh Valley after leaving war-torn Hungary in the 1950s, had died at the age of 93 according to a Facebook post from his son Bob Ehrlich.
Ehrlich brought professional soccer to the region in 1979 when he founded the Pennsylvania Stoners of the American Soccer League. He coached the franchise during its first three seasons, compiling an overall record of 49-19-16.
The Stoners won an ASL championship in 1980 when they defeated Sacramento 2-1 in a championship game played before thousands of fans at Allentown School District stadium.
Ehrlich eventually ceded his coaching duties to focus on Bicycle Corporation of America, a business he started in 1980. He spent most of his years in the Lehigh Valley before retiring to Florida.