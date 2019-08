ALLENTOWN, Pa. - Lehigh Valley scored three runs in the final 2 1/3 innings to avoid the sweep with a 6-3 win over the Charlotte Knights on Sunday.

The IronPigs got a nice boost offensively from Nick Williams in the win, Williams finished the game with three RBIs and went 3-for-4 at the plate.

Next up for the IronPigs is a road trip to Louisville for a three game set beginning Tuesday.

(Video courtesy: Service Electric)