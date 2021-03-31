READING, Pa. - The Reading Fightin Phils coaching staff has been announced the upcoming season. Some returnees and a new, but familiar face will make up the staff in 2021.
Shawn Williams returns as the Fightins Manager, this will be Williams second season as the skipper for having missed out on last year due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
In 2019, Williams helped lead the Fightins to a 80-59 record, good enough for first place in the Eastern League.
Returning as the pitching coach is Brad Bergesen, and a familiar face will be added to the staff. Tyler Henson, former Fightins player has been named the new hitting coach.
The Double-A minor league season is set to begin in May.