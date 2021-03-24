ALLENTOWN, Pa. - Big news coming from the Lehigh Valley Phantoms on Wednesday. One player has signed an NHL deal, and another is on his way back to the squad.
Max Willman has signed a two-way NHL contract beginning in 2021-22. The deal is also a two-year contract for the winger. Willman is currently tied for the lead in goals this season.
His rise to this point not going unnoticed by the Flyers, as Willman has gone from the ECHL a season ago to inking an NHL contract in the midst of this season.
More welcoming news amongst the club, goaltender Alex Lyon is returning and Felix Sandstrom is being loaned to the Flyers taxi squad. Lyon is the Phantoms all-time winningest goalie.