HAMBURG, Pa. - Wilson West Lawn prepping for a PIAA-3A showdown with Emmaus in field hockey. The Bulldogs not new to a state semifinal showdown with the Green Hornets.
In 2019, these two teams squared off on this stage, the Bulldogs spoiling the Green Hornets season that time around.
The current seniors on this team, were just freshman then but they remember that PIAA title winning team, and what it took to reach that stage. Following their quarterfinal win over the Downingtown West, this group of Bulldogs looks to make their own history.
The game is set for 5 PM on Wednesday at Hamburg, the site of the 2019 semifinal clash.