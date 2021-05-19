READING, Pa. - District III-3A boys lacrosse tournament getting underway with Wilson hosting Manheim Township. The Bulldogs protecting their home field in the quarterfinals with an 8-4 win.
Things all tied up at two goals apiece in the first quarter, the Bulldogs would get two goals in the final four minutes from Mason Lenart and Corey Powers to take a 4-2 lead. They would lead the rest of the way tacking on four more goals over the course of the game.
Wilson will remain home for the semifinals, hosting Cumberland Valley on Monday.