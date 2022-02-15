READING, Pa. - Two team vying for a spot in the BCIAA girls final, Wilson-West Lawn and Governor Mifflin both hitting the court on Tuesday night.
The Lady Bulldogs squaring off against the seventh-seed, Reading. After a slow start to the season, the Bulldogs have been one of best teams throughout. They lost just three games after a 1-2 start.
This is a group focused on keeping that momentum going from a strong finish to the regular season.
Game two features the top-seed, Berks Catholic and the fourth-seed, Governor Mifflin. The Lady Mustangs eyeing up some revenge, having dropped both regular season meetings to the Saints.
The Mustangs are hopeful the lessons learned from those loses come to fruition on Tuesday night, and send them into the title game.