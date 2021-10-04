EASTON, Pa. - The Wilson Area School District announced the hiring of new baseball and wrestling coaches on Monday evening. The district's school board approved Jeremy Hartrum as the school's new head wrestling coach and Dave Hinkle as the new leader of the school's baseball program, according to Wilson Area Director of Athletics Jeffrey Breidinger.
According to a press release from the school, Hartrum competed as a wrestler for the Warriors and has previous coaching experience. On the diamond, Hinkle takes over the Wilson program after recently serving as an assistant coach at Freedom and the head coach at Phillipsburg before that.
"Both Hartrum and Hinkle are great additions to our Warrior family," Breidinger said in a statemt.