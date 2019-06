READING, Pa. - Wilson baseball is one of few area teams still left in the PIAA playoffs as the Bulldogs prepare to play in the PIAA 6A quarterfinals on Thursday. It's been 30 years since the program last reached this stage of the tournament.

In the quarterfinals, Wilson is set to face CB South at 3 p.m. at Bear Stadium in Boyertown on Thursday.

Wilson won the county and district championships this season.