READING, Pa. - The Wilson West Lawn baseball team kicked off their 2021 season Saturday afternoon hosting Warwick. The Bulldogs would walk off the diamond 1-0 with a win, 5-3.
Wilson taking no time to get things going in their season open, Danny Estrada launching a solo shot in his first at-bat in the first inning. Estrada's home run sparking a three-run first inning for the Bulldogs.
Later in the game, Gabe Bunn would drive home the fifth run of the game for the Bulldogs on a single. Bunn would finish the game 3-for-3 with two RBIs in the winning effort.