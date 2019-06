Wilson defeated Penn Trafford 6-5 in a PIAA 6A baseball first round game on Monday evening. With the win, the Bulldogs advance to the quarterfinals. Additionally, Science and Leadership beat Oley Valley 3-1 and Devon Prep downed Kutztown 4-1.

In another PIAA contest that featured a Berks baseball team, Hamburg beat Dallas 3-1 to move to the quarterfinals. The Hawks will face North Schuylkill in the next round.