Wilson baseball wins first district title since 1988

YORK, Pa. - Wilson rolled to an 11-2 win over Hempfield to win the District 3 6A baseball championship on Thursday night at PeoplesBank Park. The Bulldogs claimed their district title since 1988, when Kerry Collins was the starting pitcher as a sophomore.

Additionally, the win was a big upset for Wilson. The Bulldogs were the seventh seed in this year's bracket and knocked off the top seed to take the gold.

This year it was Luke Holman on the mound, not Collins, but he delivered that caliber of a performance. Holman struck out 12 batters in his six innings of work. Gave up just two runs and two hits.

The offense was there to back him up as well. The Bulldogs busted out to a 3-0 lead after the first inning and led 4-1 in the fourth frame. They piled on the runs and pulled away in the final innings to earn the championship.