READING, Pa. - Wilson and Berks Catholic won the BCIAA basketball titles on Friday night at Berks Catholic High School. The Bulldogs edged Reading High 55-53 in the boys' game while the Saints won 55-45 over Wyomissing in the girls' contest.
Stevie Mitchell finished with 35 points for Wilson, including 21 in the first half. The Bulldogs led 29-19 early on, but the game was tied at 39 after three quarters of play and came down to the final seconds.
For Berks Catholic, Caroline Reedy scored a team-high 19 points as the Saints won their first title since 2018.