District III girls volleyball tournament getting underway across the area. Wilson and Berks Catholic getting wins on their home courts to advance in their respective tournaments.
Wilson played host to Warwick, in the 4A tournament. The Bulldogs getting the sweep over their guests, 3-0. The Bulldogs ran away with the first set, 25-14 and never looked back.
Elsewhere in the county, Berks Catholic hosted Lampeter-Strasburg, the Saints cruising to a win as well, 3-0.
The Saints would end the third set on a 15-4 run to finish up the sweep, after it had been a one-point set prior to that point. Berks Catholic moving on in the 3A tournament.