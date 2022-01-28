WYOMISSING, Pa. - The BCIAA team wrestling tournament is taking place this weekend, quarterfinals and semifinals being held Friday. The championships postponed to Saturday.
Semifinal one, Wilson-West Lawn and Exeter going toe-to-toe. The Bulldogs getting a late push to help pick up the 36-30 win.
At 285 Logan Kurzweg gets the fall under three minutes into the bout for the win, giving the Bulldogs a 21-12 lead. They would secure several more points by way of forfeits on the night.
In the other semifinal, Berks Catholic and Governor Mifflin going at it again on the mat. The Saints once again picking up the win, 37-30.
This dual would come down to the final bout at 145, John Mauer gets the fall over the Mustangs, Andrew Huesgen for the win in the bout and dual.
Wilson-WL and Berks Catholic will meet for the BCIAA championship on Saturday night at 6:30 PM.