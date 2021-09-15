SHILLINGTON, Pa. - Two of the top teams in Berks 1 going toe-to-toe at Governor Mifflin Wednesday night. The Bulldogs hitting the road and shutting down a potent Mustangs offense, 4-0.
Wilson would grab the lead just before halftime, and would continue to roll from there in the second half.
Natalee Vicari netting her second goal of the game early in the second half to push the Bulldogs lead to 2-0. The Bulldogs piling it on in the second half, Emma Gehret's and Elizabeth Estrada netting the next two goals.
The 4-0 win gives Wilson sole possession of first place in Berks 1, and they improve their record to 5-1, 3-0 in league play.