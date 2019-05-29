Sports

Wilson boy's, girl's lacrosse teams to resume games tomorrow

Exeter loses as weather halts Bulldogs' games

The inclement and severe weather impacted two PIAA playoff lacrosse games on Tuesday involving Berks teams. Both the Wilson boy's and girl's lacrosse games were suspended due to weather and will be resumed on Wednesday.

The boys trailed Garnet Valley 1-0 when the game was stopped. It will start at 3:30 p.m. tomorrow at Lower Merion. The Lady Bulldogs' game was delayed due to weather and then stopped completely. Wilson trailed 4-0 to Conestoga. The game will start at 1:30 p.m. on Wednesday at West Chester East.

The game between Exeter and Harriton was completed on Tuesday evening. Harriton defeated the Eagles 18-8 in a 3A first round game at Upper Perkiomen High School.

