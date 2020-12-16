Wilson boys basketball staying game-ready during pause

READING, Pa. - This high school basketball season will be unlike any other, with delayed starts for some leagues, and a pause in the action for others. 
 
Wilson West Lawn has one game, and one win under their belt already after starting play last Friday night. After Friday, a 3 week hiatus began with Governor Wolf implementing another shut down due to the COVID-19 pandemic. 
 
The Bulldogs will be one of the top teams in the league again this season, and head coach Matt Coldren is mostly concerned with keeping his team in game-shape during the break. 
 
 