Colonial League basketball action taking to the courts on Thursday night. The Wilson boys and Northwestern Lehigh girls picking up big late season road wins.
The Warriors handed Saucon Valley a, 35-28 loss in a defensive battle over four quarters. Shamel Gibson led the way for the Warriors with a game-high, 13 points.
Wilson improves to 11-6 on the season, Saucon Valley takes a step back to 14-4.
Further North in Palmerton, the Lady Tigers handed the Lady Blue Bombers their first league loss of the season, 43-40.
It was just a one possession game with under two minutes left, the Tigers would extend their lead to four and hold off the Blue Bombers in the final minute. Paige Sevrain led the way in the win with, 19 points.
Northwestern Lehigh improves to 17-1 overall, Palmerton suffers its second loss at, 15-2. The Tigers lone loss came at the hands of the Blue Bombers earlier this season.