WEST LAWN, Pa. - Wilson scored the final three points to win a back-and-forth affair 39-36 over Muhlenberg in a battle for second place in Berks I.
Cameron Jones went 1-for-2 at the line with 15 seconds remaining and the Bulldogs (14-5, 6-3) forced a turnover and converted a layup at the buzzer to secure the victory.
Ofure Odiale scored 13 points for Wilson and J'Daniel Mosquera led all scorers with 16 points for the Muhls (13-7, 5-4).
Muhlenberg hosts Daniel Boone on Thursday and Wilson will take on powerful Reading.