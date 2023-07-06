WILSON, Pa. - Wilson made the trip from Berks to face Emmaus in the Lehigh Valley Summer Basketball League Thursday.
In the 1st half, Emmaus Teegan McCourt took it up the court and fed Jametric Harris. He drove, spun move and got the floater to go. He finished with 9 points.
The Bulldogs answered, they got it around to Gavin Gehr in the corner. He nailed the three, his only bucket of the night. Wilson was up 21-17 at the break.
In the 2nd half, Wilson worked it around to Luke Levan. He got the hook shot to fall. He led all scorers with 21 points.
Bulldogs win, 45-42.