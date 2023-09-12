READING, Pa. - Wilson West Lawn and Cheltenham finishing their marathon game on Monday night. The Bulldogs picking up where they left off to earn its first win of the season, 40-26.
Play would resume in the second quarter with the Bulldogs leading, 26-0. Tommy Hunsicker would add to that with an 8-yard touchdown run, 33-0. After giving up two scores, Hunsicker would call his own number again.
He would finish with 100 yards on the ground, three rushing touchdowns and two passing.
After taking a 40-13 lead, Cheltenham would find the endzone twice again. The second score, Jonathan Ingram with calling his own number as well to cut the deficit down to 14 and that's as close as they'd get.