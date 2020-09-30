DOUGLASSVILLE, Pa. - The Berks team and boys championships tee'd off Wednesday at Blackwood Golf Course. Wilson bringing home the team title with several stellar performances, and Elijah Ruppert of Brandywine capturing the boys title.
Kayla Maletto already took home the girls title earlier this week, and she played a key role in the Bulldogs team title shooting a 74. Following suit with other great rounds was Evan Jozwiak with an 81, and a pair of 83's from Jared Foltz and Derek Jopp.
The Bulldogs wouldn't sweep the golf titles though, Ruppert from Brandywine would post a four-over on the scorecard in the individual title competition to bring home the gold.