WYOMISSING, Pa. - Wilson took the lead midway through the match and won six of the final seven weight classes against Berks Catholic to win the BCIAA Tournament Duals 37-19 at Wyomissing High School.
With the match starting at 160 pounds, the Bulldogs trailed 15-9 following a forfeit at 106. James Garcia jump started the comeback with a major decision at 113 and Wilson took a lead it would relinquish on a third period fall by Miguel Herrera at 120.
Marvin Armistead gave the Saints hope with a major decision at 132 to cut the deficit to 22-19, but pins by Aiden Dojan (138) and Dominic Jurado (145) put the match out of reach.
The BCIAA team title is the second straight for Wilson.