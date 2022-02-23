EASTON, Pa. - The Wilson boys basketball team enters the District XI tournament for the first time as Colonial League champs in 13 years.
The Warriors enter the 4A tournament as the top-seed, advancing directly to the semifinals of the tournament.
This is a group that knows the work isn't done following their big win over Southern Lehigh. The Warriors continuing to put in the work on the court in practice ahead of the District tournament.
North Schuylkill or Jim Thorpe will be their opponent in the semifinals next week.