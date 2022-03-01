CATASAUQUA, Pa. - The District XI-4A title game being set up on Tuesday night, as Wilson and Bethlehem Catholic earned wins in the semifinal.
Wilson, continuing their remarkable postseason run with a 44-42 win on a Na'Shawn Jones game winner in the closing seconds, over North Schuylkill.
The Warriors maintained a lead for much of the second half, but North Schuylkill made a charge late in the final two minutes of the game. They would tie things up at 42 before the Warriors held for the final shot to advance to the title game.
Elsewhere, The Golden Hawks ousted their rivals, Central Catholic with a late game defensive stand for the 46-41 win over the reigning District and PIAA champs.
The Golden Hawks clung to tight leads throughout the game, the Vikings last chance coming down by three, 44-41. The turnover costing them their last shot and the game.
Wilson and Bethlehem Catholic will meet for the District XI-4A title on Friday night.