READING, Pa. - Wilson West Lawn picked up its second win of the season on Tuesday evening. The Lady Bulldogs cruised past Northern Lebanon at home, 7-0.
It was a freshman getting things going on the scoreboard for the Bulldogs. Claire Troutman finding the back of the net midway through the first half, 1-0. Late in the half the Bulldogs began to break things open.
Brooke Gehret centers one to Brieana Shaffer who doubles the Bulldogs lead in the 34th minute. Three minutes later, Shaffer would find the back of the net once more, she'd finish with a hat trick.
Plenty of Bulldogs getting in on the action aside from Shaffer and Troutman, four in total would score in the win. Alexa Kairis finished with two goals and Ava Mischler added one as well.
Wilson WL improves to, 2-1 on the early season.