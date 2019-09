PEN ARGYL, Pa. - Wilson defeated Pen Argyl 42-21 in a Colonial League football game on Saturday afternoon. The win moved the Warriors to 3-3 and the loss dropped the Green Knights to 2-4.

Wilson led 22-8 and then cruised from there to earn the road win.

The Warriors host Saucon Valley next Saturday and Pen Argyl visits Notre Dame G.P. on Friday night.