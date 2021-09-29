DOUGLASSVILLE, Pa. - The Berks boys' golf championships were held at Blackwood Golf Course on Wednesday afternoon.
First in the individual side of the. BCIAA championships, It came down to a pair of Wilson Bulldogs. Evan Jozwiak edging out his teammate, Jared Foltz in a playoff to bring home the title.
Onto the team side of the competition, in the AAA field, it was Wilson bringing home more gold with the top spot, Exeter coming in second. In the AA competition, Berks Catholic took the top spot with Hamburg coming in second.
A list of the top-six from the individual competition can be seen below.
BCIAA Boys Individual Championships
Evan Jozwiak, Wilson (111)
Jared Foltz, Wilson (111)
Owen Wisner, Exeter (115)
Kole Washleski, Daniel Boone (117)
Nate Glovenski, Governor Mifflin (119)
Luke Weller, Exeter (121)