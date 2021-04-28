READING, Pa.- Governor Mifflin and Wilson renewing their rivalry in Baseballtown on Wednesday night. The Bulldogs ending the Mustangs chances in the seventh inning again for the season sweep, 6-4.
The Mustangs down early, cut into the deficit with a Connor Maryniak inside the park home run in the bottom of the first. It's 2-1 at this point in favor of the Bulldogs.
Wilson opens things up a bit in the third inning, Luke Holman adding to now a 3-1 lead with a solo home run. Next batter, Randy Carlo sends one over the wall for back-to-back home runs and a 5-1 lead.
In the seventh inning, similar to game one, the Mustangs with a chance to tie but the tying run strikes out to end the game. Wilson maintains sole possession of first place in Berks 1.