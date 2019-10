READING, Pa. - Wilson defeated Muhlenberg 3-1 (25-14, 22-25, 25-19, 25-19) in a Berks I girls' volleyball match at Muhlenberg High School on Monday night. The win helps secure second place for the Bulldogs, who are chasing Exeter for the division lead.

The Bulldogs won the first set, but dropped the second before bouncing back to win the next two for the victory in the match.