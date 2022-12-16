EASTON, Pa. - The Wilson Warriors enter the new season as defending Colonial League champs for the first time in over a decade. The Warriors off to a 2-2 start in their title defense season.
With four members of last seasons time having moved on, Shamel Gibson remains the lone leader from that group. Now, he looks to help the younger talent gel.
Early-on, some growing pains across the board for the Warriors. With plenty of new faces entering the lineup, there's been much to figure out with getting the right combination of players on the court at the same time.
Wilson with a solid early season test on Friday night, hitting the road to take on Southern Lehigh.