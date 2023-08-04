The Lancaster-Lebanon League Media Day starting off with Section 1 - which means a little Wilson football. The Bulldogs coming off an 8-3 season, 5-1 in L-L play which was good for 2nd place.
That's not the expectation at Wilson and the Bulldogs will be in the mix for another section title - defense once again expected to be physical. On offense - a lot of experience, strong continuity on the O-Line, and a bunch of returning targets for quarterback Tommy Hunsicker.
"It all starts with quarterback and having a returning quarterback is huge," said head coach Doug Dahms. "You know because youre so much further ahead of the game, in terms of run reads, pass reads, running the offense. Tommy is going to be a big part of our offense, obviously."
The Bulldogs once again opening the season with Roman Catholic.