Rain changing plans for the originally scheduled "championship Thursday", leading to District titles being given out on Friday.
In the District 3-4A title game, it was ELCO running away with it over Wyomissing in five innings. The Spartans were held scoreless in a 10-0 loss to end the day as runner-ups.
Big matchup in the 6A title game, Wilson and Governor Mifflin chapter four. The Mustangs won the latest installment to earn Berks gold, on Friday it was the Bulldogs getting their revenge.
The Bulldogs went off for 11 runs to capture the District 3-6A title in five innings over their rivals. The third inning was when the Bulldogs did all of their damage at the plate, all nine batters got on base, and 15 in total reached base before the inning came to an end.
This is back-to-back District titles for the Bulldogs.