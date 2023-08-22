READING, Pa. - A pair of Wilson West Lawn girls golfers took part in an international competition. Kayla Maletto and Kayla Quimby each representing Pennsylvania at the 2023 Optimist International Junior golf Championship.
This competition was held at Trump National Doral Resort in Miami over the Summer. Twenty different countries from around the world took part in the championship.
Maletto and Quimby no strangers to high level competition, Maletto having won county and District gold last season.
The event leaving a big impact on both Bulldogs golfers, getting the chance to compete against other top golfers from around the world. Each, Maletto and Quimby having a memorable trip from the golf course to entire experience.