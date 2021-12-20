READING, Pa. - Wilson West Lawn broke open a tight contest with a big fourth quarter to defeat host Reading 53-38 at the Geigle Complex.
The Red Knights had closed the deficit to 33-32 on a three-point field goal by Yamilix Rodriguez later in the third quarter. Wilson's Amiyah Nguyen, who led all scorers with 17, answered with a trifecta of her own to push the advantage to 37-32.
Isis Dojan's hit a driving layup for two of her 13 points and the Bulldogs lead was 43-35 and they cruised from there to hand Reading its first league loss.
Wilson improves to 2-2 (1-1 in Berks I) and the Red Knights drop to 4-2 (1-1 in Berks I).