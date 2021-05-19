READING, Pa. - For the third time this season, Wilson and Governor Mifflin will meet on the diamond. This time around, more than just bragging rights are at stake.
Wilson has taken the first two games this season, the most recent coming in the same stadium they'll be competing for a championship on Wednesday night. Each game during the regular season was decided by only two runs.
The Mustangs in both games were threatening in the final inning, but couldn't bring the tying or winning runs across the plate. Something the Mustangs were able to do in their semifinal win over Muhlenberg, thanks to Darren Troche's walk-off.
Both teams will be putting their ace's on the mound for this one, Connor Maryniak for the Mustangs, and Luke Holman for the Bulldogs.
First pitch is set for 7:00 PM in Baseballtown.
Thank you Rob and Wendy time for the main event here in baseballtown
Rivals Wilson and Governor Mifflin for the Berks County Title
Two Aces on the Mound - Luke Holman for the Bulldogs
Connor Maryniak for the Mustangs -
Wilson won both regular season matchups, both games were decided by just 2 runs
Mustangs threatened late in both games and had other scoring opportunies
so the margin for error is razor thin
The Bulldogs came into the season as the favorite, sit at 19-1 their lone loss coming April 3rd.....
Mustangs are 17-5 an incredible turn around from their last season in 2019 when the team was 5-15....
These seniors sharing with me this week that feeling as Sophomores was something this group didnt want the program to feel again - Not just the losing, but wanting underclassman to feel welcome with this large senior class
this team has accomplished both tasks - Sophomore Darrien Troche supplied the walk off heroics over muhlenberg in the semifinal....
Tough task facing off against Alabama Commit Luke Holman in the Title Game - But the Mustangs are facing him for the third time