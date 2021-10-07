Loaded slate of boys soccer in Berks County on Thursday night, Berks I and Berks III races coming down to the wire.
The top two teams going head-to-head on the pitch on Thursday night, Wilson and Governor Mifflin playing an overtime thriller. The Bulldogs would take down their rivals to grab the lead in Berks I, 2-1.
Sean Armour gave the Mustangs a 1-0 lead going into the second half. In the second half it was Declan Moyer who tied things up for the Bulldogs, and Josh Zielinski who put the game away in overtime.
Berks III, Tulpehocken is still battling for the top spot. The Trojans would run away with the game against Antietam, 6-1.
Eric Sanchez-Corona scored a hat trick for the Trojans in the win. Tulpy would hold a 5-0 lead going into halftime, each team scoring one goal in the second half.
The Trojans hold the top spot in Berks III with an 8-1-2 record.