YORK, Pa. - The Wilson golf team secured sixth in the PIAA golf team championships on Monday. Cathedral Prep won the 3A team title.
Jared Foltz had the best finish of any Bulldog on the day. He finished +8. Derek Jopp was +10, Evan Jozwiak was +12, and Kayla Maletto was +13.
The Bulldogs captured the Berks County and District 3 championship on their way to the state tournament. The team was the first District 3-3A golf champion from Berks.
Liberty High School finished in a tie for second place.
Click here to view the complete results.