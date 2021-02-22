The Minnesota Timberwolves hired Wilson graduate Chris Finch as the team's new head coach. Finch takes over the team as they got off to the worst start in the NBA this season.
The 1988 Wilson graduate has over 25 years experience in the NBA and the G-League. During his time as a Bulldog he became the school's all-time leading scorer, but was surpassed by Stevie Mitchell last season.
Finch went on the play at Franklin & Marshall and then professionally overseas. He also was the head coach of Great Britain's national team from 2006-2013.