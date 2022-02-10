Colonial League tournament action getting underway Thursday night in both the boys and girls brackets.
Wilson hosted Salisbury in their opening round game, and the Warriors would hold off the Falcons in this one, 45-38.
Wilson held a double-digit lead at halftime before the Falcons clawed their way back into this one. Nashawn Jones led the way for the Warriors with 14 points in the win. They will take on Notre Dame in the semifinals.
On the girls side, Wilson edged past Notre Dame, 51-48 to advance to the semifinals.
The Warriors got 18 points from Brielle Reidinger and 11 from Keyearah Volious in the win over the Crusaders. Wilson will take on top-seeded Palmerton in the next round.
In New Tripoli, the Tigers getting all they can handle from Pen Argyl, but pull off the win, 51-43.
A pair of 17 point scorers helped to carry their teams, Jillian Morro for the Green Knights and Paige Sevrain for Northwestern. The Tigers having to battle their way to the semifinals, where they will face Bangor.