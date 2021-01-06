EASTON, Pa. - The Wilson girls basketball team were bounced from the District XI-4A semifinals in 2020, this season they're looking to go further.
Head Coach Sondrine Gutierrez has this teams goals set on extending that season further into March. The Lady Warriors have lost several starters from a season ago, but Gutierrez is optimistic her squad can get things headed in the right direction as the season goes along.
Only 10 girls make up the Lady Warriors varsity squad in 2021, and they're using it to their advantage. Gutierrez has noticed her squad pushing each other throughout practices to constantly be better. She noted this as a building block for instilling confidence in one another.
With a three week layoff due to the COVID-19 pandemic, each game will be that much more important this season.