READING, Pa. - Senior Mia Riccitelli scored the game-winner with 6:51 remaining as Wilson knocked off top seed Oley Valley 2-1 for the BCIAA field hockey title on Saturday night at Alvernia University.
Senior Erika Culp score with 7-1/2 minutes remaining in the first quarter to give the Bulldogs the early advantage. Mia Woodward answered for Oley Valley late in the second quarter and it remained 1-1 until Riccitelli's breakaway goal.
Wilson outscored their foes 13-1 en route to their first title since 2010.