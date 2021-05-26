HARRISBURG, Pa. - The District III-3A boys lacrosse championship will have to wait to crown a champion. Wilson and Hempfield getting one half in before the weather put a stop to the action.
The Bulldogs currently hold the lead at halftime, 7-4, and that's where things will resume Thursday.
These two teams going back and forth throughout the early going, before the Bulldogs would make a run from the late first quarter and through the second.
Corey Powers giving them the initial lead late in the first, and the. Bulldogs would keep the pedal down. Two quick goals in the second quarter from Mason Lenart and Derek Jopp gives the Bulldogs a 6-3 lead.
The game will resume from Ebersole Stadium on Thursday afternoon at 2:00 PM.