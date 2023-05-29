READING, Pa. - Baseball is one of those sports - no matter what level - where the seeds, don't matter. The District 3 6A championship game on Tuesday features 7-seed Wilson against 5-seed Cedar Cliff.
For the Bulldogs, it's a de facto home game with FirstEnergy Stadium in Reading serving as the host site. It is scheduled for a 7:00 o'clock first pitch under the lights. Wilson has made a run to the title game all the way from the first round - no byes - nothing's come cheap.
"We all have the same goal in mind - go as far as we can and win as many games as we can," said senior Nick Crocona. "That's what the coaches expect out of us and that is what we expect."
The Bulldogs are guaranteed a trip to the state tournament - so this isn't their final game of the season - but for these seniors, it's an opportunity to add a golden touch to their swan song.