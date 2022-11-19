MECHANICSBURG, Pa. - Lower Dauphin scored in the final minute overtime to defeat Wilson 3-2 in the PIAA Class 3A field hockey championship game on Saturday at Cumberland Valley High School.
Emma Staron and Alexis Hoffman scored second period goals for the Bulldogs, who led 2-1 at halftime. Lower Dauphin tied the score with 10 minutes remaining and Avery Pollock got the game-winner with just 25 seconds left in the extra period.
Wilson finishes the season with an 21-3-1 record and the PIAA runnerup.