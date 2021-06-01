Wilson and Governor Mifflin are set to square off for the District 3 6A baseball title after the two won their semifinal battles on Tuesday. The Bulldogs defeated Dallastown 12-3 while the Mustangs posted a 3-2 victory over Warwick.
The game is set to be a rematch from the Berks County final earlier this season.
Dallastown jumped out to a 3-0 lead in the top of the first inning, but Wilson scored 12 unanswered runs in the game to earn the win. The Bulldogs scored twice in the first inning, once in the second frame to tie the game, and the took the lead in the bottom of the third.
The championship tilt is scheduled for later this week at FirstEnergy Stadium.
Governor Mifflin-Warwick Video Highlights Courtesy of WGAL