Wilson and Governor Mifflin boys' lacrosse teams won on Tuesday to advance to the BCIAA championship on Thursday evening. The Bulldogs won 16-6 over Berks Catholic as the Mustangs defeated Exeter 8-7.
The Bulldogs took a 7-1 lead before the Saints cut the deficit to 7-4. Wilson pulled away from there to advance to the county final, which they will host.
Exeter led Governor Mifflin 5-2 at halftime in their semifinal showdown on Tuesday night. Then the Mustangs outscored the Eagles 6-2 in the second half to advance to the final.