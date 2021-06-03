READING, Pa. - The Wilson and Governor Mifflin baseball teams are set to battle for the fourth time in 2021. This round is with the District 3 6A baseball championship on the line.
The Bulldogs won the first two meetings, but the Mustangs won the battle for the Berks crown earlier this postseason.
Luke Holman will be on the mound for Wilson and he looks to secure the second straight district 3 title. Matt Gehris is due up for the Mustangs in their rotation.
The contest was slated for Thursday at FirstEnergy Stadium, but was pushed back to Friday at noon in Baseballtown.